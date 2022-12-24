Bradford C. Connett Sells 6,840 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $552,056.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,302.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of HSIC opened at $80.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $92.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 5.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2,323.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.44.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

