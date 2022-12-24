Brian Armstrong Sells 14,866 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $524,918.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

On Monday, December 5th, Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $696,620.76.

On Monday, November 21st, Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $624,372.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $1,625,151.12.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Coinbase Global stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.50. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.95 and a 52 week high of $281.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $67.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $326,251,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 304.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $199,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 34.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $312,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Operations LP increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 45.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $174,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.