Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,166.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,358 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,932.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,008 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,964.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,876.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 486,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,730,000 after acquiring an additional 461,421 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,032.4% in the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 56,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 53,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,899.5% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 31,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 29,632 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $89.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.23 and its 200 day moving average is $105.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.43.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

