Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,736,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,524,000 after buying an additional 69,741 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 25.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,286,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,946,000 after acquiring an additional 264,335 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 29.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,034,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 234,113 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 919,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,968,000 after purchasing an additional 43,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 729,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 73,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DNP opened at $11.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average is $10.98. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

