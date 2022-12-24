Brookstone Capital Management Buys 4,148 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 425.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,042.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $102.59 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $113.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

