Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,373 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 75,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Unum Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 145,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of UNM opened at $41.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.11. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 1st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $243,108.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,052.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,613.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $243,108.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,052.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

