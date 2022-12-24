Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 32,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB opened at $44.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.58 and its 200-day moving average is $45.80. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.