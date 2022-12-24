Brookstone Capital Management Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,420,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,630,000 after buying an additional 9,004,956 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,918,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,112,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,290,000 after buying an additional 1,034,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,761,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,146,000 after buying an additional 878,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $38.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average of $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $39.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.92%.

In other news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

