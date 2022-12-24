Brookstone Capital Management Has $825,000 Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on LYB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.63.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $83.13 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.23.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

