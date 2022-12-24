Brookstone Capital Management Invests $875,000 in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,001,372 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,363,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,128,000 after acquiring an additional 538,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 38.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,815,000 after purchasing an additional 276,909 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.74, for a total value of $9,922,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,390,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.74, for a total value of $9,922,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,157 shares in the company, valued at $84,390,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total value of $49,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,476,708.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 144,274 shares of company stock worth $48,997,244. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.15.

Shares of MOH opened at $335.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $337.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.77. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.78 and a 52-week high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.11. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

