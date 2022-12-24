Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 1,580 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Aflac were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 12.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 674,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,442,000 after acquiring an additional 75,360 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.2% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 32,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $71.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.31 and its 200-day moving average is $61.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $72.70. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,188 shares of company stock worth $4,046,440. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.82.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

