Brookstone Capital Management Sells 2,207 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 19,526 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 3,932.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth approximately $3,272,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 819,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,210,000 after acquiring an additional 59,600 shares during the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.09.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 85,186 shares of company stock worth $4,791,747 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $57.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.76. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.06.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 56.27%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

