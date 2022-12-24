Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Everi were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Everi during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Everi by 7,296.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Everi by 34.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Everi by 9.0% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

EVRI stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $24.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

