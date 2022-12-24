Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 264,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after buying an additional 136,235 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 503,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,469,000 after purchasing an additional 46,791 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 66.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 19,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 593,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,640,000 after purchasing an additional 89,220 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $44.00 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.08.

