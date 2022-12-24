Brown Advisory Inc. Has $303,000 Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 142.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 24.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 12.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 9,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $280.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 0.67. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.44 and a 52-week high of $419.33.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.30.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

