Brown Advisory Inc. Has $316,000 Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,893,000 after purchasing an additional 263,838 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,094,978,000 after buying an additional 5,052,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,905,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,220,000 after buying an additional 328,332 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 11.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,275,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,232 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Trade Desk by 24.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,828,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,293 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $44.88 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $98.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average is $53.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2,244.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Trade Desk

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTD. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.81.

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.