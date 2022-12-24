Brown Advisory Inc. Invests $260,000 in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,665,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,817,000 after buying an additional 475,759 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,561,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,117,000 after acquiring an additional 101,989 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,905,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,960,000 after purchasing an additional 881,703 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,450,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,941,000 after purchasing an additional 71,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 48.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,447,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,848,000 after purchasing an additional 474,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

NYSE EQC opened at $25.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.45. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $23.88 and a one year high of $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 423.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.