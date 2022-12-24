Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Everi were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 11,924 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 371,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after buying an additional 24,435 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

EVRI stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.35. Everi Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

