Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 2,960 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BYND. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 48.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $798,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 397.5% during the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 79,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Beyond Meat Price Performance

Beyond Meat stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.98.

Insider Transactions at Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.49). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 86.35% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. The business had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -5.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dariush Ajami sold 27,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $405,658.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,039.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Beyond Meat news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $28,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,922.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dariush Ajami sold 27,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $405,658.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,810 shares of company stock worth $742,210. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BYND shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Argus cut Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Beyond Meat to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.19.

About Beyond Meat

(Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.