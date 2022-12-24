Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,074 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $7.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.33. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.13.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCL. Barclays raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

