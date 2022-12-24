Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 10,074 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,074 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,114,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,603 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,060,000 after buying an additional 2,073,685 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 871.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,372,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,608 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 227.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,315,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 914,377 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 702,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.13. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $23.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average is $9.33.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.46). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCL. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

