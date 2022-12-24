Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 227 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OXM. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 60.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 28.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OXM opened at $96.07 on Friday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.48.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.77%.

In related news, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $398,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,432,217.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $398,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,432,217.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $182,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,141.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,023 shares of company stock worth $992,944 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on OXM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, CL King boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Oxford Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.