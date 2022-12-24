Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cross Country Healthcare

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CFO William J. Burns sold 40,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $1,245,456.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 206,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,891.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,071 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $38,556.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 40,293 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $1,245,456.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 206,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,891.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,265 shares of company stock worth $1,731,043. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.97. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $636.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.93 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 56.53% and a net margin of 8.06%. Research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Featured Stories

