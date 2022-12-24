Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,526 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after buying an additional 1,387,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,608,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,858,000 after buying an additional 426,864 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,786,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,488,000 after buying an additional 186,730 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,620,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,959,000 after buying an additional 314,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,993,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,832,000 after buying an additional 73,127 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

CPB opened at $57.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.93 and a 200-day moving average of $50.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.41. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $41.72 and a 12-month high of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 56.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPB. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at $5,651,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,970.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,186 shares of company stock worth $4,791,747. Corporate insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

