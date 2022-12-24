Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,554,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,588,000 after purchasing an additional 231,558 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 21.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 752,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 132,130 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,440,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,494,000 after purchasing an additional 153,999 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 32.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 690,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 171,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 80,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,180,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 54,278,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,881,975.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 740,000 shares of company stock worth $9,082,900 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ET stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ET. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.