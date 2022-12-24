Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DNA. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on DNA shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

Shares of DNA stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.67.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 85.90% and a negative net margin of 668.49%. The business had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.28 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ginkgo Bioworks

In related news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 343,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $1,070,384.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,212,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,783,733.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 171,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $438,924.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,021,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,174,097.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 343,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $1,070,384.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,212,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,783,733.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,720,201 shares of company stock valued at $21,438,855 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

