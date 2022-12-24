Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,045 iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 102.8% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 70,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $53.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.62. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $48.44 and a 52-week high of $73.91.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.