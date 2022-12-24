Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 394.0% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth $542,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $159.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $119.82 and a 12 month high of $159.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.55%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

