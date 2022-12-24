Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,851 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.31. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

