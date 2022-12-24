Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $211,000 Stock Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,612 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 75,191 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,723 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $370,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $13.96. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $15.35.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $139.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.99 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 8.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $61,946.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,249.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $61,946.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,249.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 28,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $424,910.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,154 shares of company stock valued at $869,836 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Northwest Bancshares to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.