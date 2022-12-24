Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $243,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSMM. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSMM opened at $25.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.30. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $25.61.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th.

