Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.89% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMR. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,870,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 39.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 21,635 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BSMR opened at $23.57 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $25.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average of $23.46.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.