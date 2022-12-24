Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $277,000 Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Illumina by 0.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 0.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Illumina by 1.0% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,887 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 2.7% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Kidder Stephen W grew its stake in Illumina by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 11,502 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $191.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.55 and a 200 day moving average of $206.96. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $428.00.

Insider Activity at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,971,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,435. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Illumina from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink upgraded Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.82.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

