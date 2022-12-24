Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,772,211,000 after buying an additional 1,814,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Prologis by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,351,279,000 after buying an additional 4,861,668 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Prologis by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,120 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Prologis by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,780,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,063,792,000 after purchasing an additional 294,825 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $113.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.56. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company has a market cap of $104.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Prologis to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prologis to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

