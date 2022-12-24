Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $316,000 Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRGP. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Targa Resources by 46.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $813,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Targa Resources by 2.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 62,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 8.4% during the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Targa Resources by 10.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Stock Performance

NYSE TRGP opened at $73.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 69.21 and a beta of 2.35. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $50.62 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 2.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 132.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRGP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $4,228,195.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,865.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $4,228,195.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,865.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,262,177.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,512 shares of company stock worth $4,758,381 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.