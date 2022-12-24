Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 185.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $61.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.29 and a 200-day moving average of $59.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NDAQ. Citigroup began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $137,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,692.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,896 shares of company stock worth $1,267,515 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

