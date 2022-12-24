Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $352,000 Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 140.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 667.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 50.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Trading Up 0.4 %

Unilever Cuts Dividend

UL stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $54.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.12 and its 200-day moving average is $46.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.4211 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

