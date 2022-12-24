Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $364,000 Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Natixis lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 40.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,182,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,252,000 after acquiring an additional 631,171 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 486.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 478,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,465,000 after buying an additional 396,682 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,050,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,677,000 after buying an additional 353,171 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 86.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 643,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,123,000 after buying an additional 298,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 91.5% in the second quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 589,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,157,000 after buying an additional 281,748 shares in the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE MMP opened at $50.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $44.26 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.97 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 55.55% and a net margin of 34.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $1.0475 dividend. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Insider Activity at Magellan Midstream Partners

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $154,519.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,825.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

