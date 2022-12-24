Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $381,000 Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in APA by 34.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in APA by 10.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in APA by 52.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in APA by 8.2% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.89.

APA Price Performance

APA stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.05.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that APA Co. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

APA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.55%.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

