Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $40,000 Stock Holdings in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616,900 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Signify Wealth bought a new stake in fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

In other fuboTV news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 61,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $167,789.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,252,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,165.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FUBO. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush raised shares of fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.89.

FUBO opened at $1.87 on Friday. fuboTV Inc. has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.09). fuboTV had a negative net margin of 56.69% and a negative return on equity of 86.28%. The business had revenue of $224.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.47 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

