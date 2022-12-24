Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Invests $112,000 in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMRE. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Costamare by 24.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Costamare by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,384,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,851,000 after purchasing an additional 197,300 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Costamare in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Costamare by 349.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,002 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Costamare by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 79,954 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 37,972 shares in the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costamare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Costamare from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Costamare Stock Up 2.7 %

Costamare stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.44. Costamare Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $18.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Costamare had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 46.07%. The business had revenue of $289.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costamare Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Costamare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Costamare’s payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

About Costamare

(Get Rating)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.