Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period.

GSLC stock opened at $76.65 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.51 and a one year high of $95.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.46 and a 200-day moving average of $77.54.

