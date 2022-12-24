Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 885 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $1,049,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 681.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $225,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $32.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.39. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

