Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,949 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $22,149,000. Joule Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,253,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 194.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 954,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 629,721 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 381.5% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 674,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 534,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 520.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,926,000 after buying an additional 489,929 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.14. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

