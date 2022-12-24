Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,908 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 21,006 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 31,417 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 56,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 18,692 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $13.99 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $42.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.71.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.