Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 17,925 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,925 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $28.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.14. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $30.45.

