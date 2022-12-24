Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 1,905 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Okta by 9.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Okta by 21.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 19.3% during the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Okta by 1,050.9% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 77,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,757,000 after purchasing an additional 71,115 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
OKTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Okta to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.44.
NASDAQ OKTA opened at $67.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.18. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $232.00.
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.
