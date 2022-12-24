Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 221 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,756 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,536 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,828,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,603,000 after buying an additional 21,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG stock opened at $137.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.44. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 28.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.57.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.