Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 291 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,611,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,592,646,000 after acquiring an additional 90,333 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,175,168,000 after buying an additional 555,419 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,313,000 after buying an additional 723,042 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,703,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,182,000 after buying an additional 43,793 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,096,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,144,000 after buying an additional 50,289 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Moody’s from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Moody’s from $288.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.73.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $278.82 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $403.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.63.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

