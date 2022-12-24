Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 3,356 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,490 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 0.7% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Oracle by 0.4% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 0.4% during the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Oracle by 0.9% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Oracle by 9.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Up 0.4 %

Oracle stock opened at $80.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $217.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.07 and its 200 day moving average is $73.73. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $90.33.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Oracle to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 over the last quarter. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.